Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates will hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 128-118 win over the Thunder (his previous action) Booker put up 22 points and 10 assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Booker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.0 29.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 5.5 5.5 4.7 PRA 38.5 38 38.4 PR 32.5 32.5 33.7 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.5



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Devin Booker has made 10.1 shots per game, which adds up to 15.7% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 122.8 points per game.

The Spurs give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 26.5 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Devin Booker vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2022 28 20 0 8 1 0 0

