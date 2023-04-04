Diamondbacks vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (3-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-3) at PETCO Park should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-1 and heavily favors the Padres to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 4.
The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Diamondbacks 1.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks were chosen as underdogs in 120 games last year and walked away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those games.
- Last season, Arizona came away with a win 28 times in 77 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Last season Arizona had the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (702 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Zac Gallen vs Julio Urías
|March 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 2-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Dustin May
|April 1
|@ Dodgers
|L 10-1
|Madison Bumgarner vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 2
|@ Dodgers
|W 2-1
|Zach Davies vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 3
|@ Padres
|L 5-4
|Ryne Nelson vs -
|April 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Yu Darvish
|April 6
|Dodgers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Dustin May
|April 7
|Dodgers
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Zach Davies vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Grove
|April 10
|Brewers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Wade Miley
