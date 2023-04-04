Juan Soto and Christian Walker will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks hit 173 homers last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks were 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.

Arizona had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranked 14th in the majors with 702 total runs scored last season.

The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.304).

Arizona had a 7.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 24th in the majors.

The Diamondbacks pitched to a 4.26 last season, which ranked 23rd in baseball.

Arizona pitchers had a 1.295 WHIP last season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Away Zac Gallen Julio Urías 3/31/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/1/2023 Dodgers L 10-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/2/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/3/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Ryne Nelson - 4/4/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers - Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.