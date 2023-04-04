Gabriel Moreno -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

  • Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Moreno got a hit in 60.0% of his 25 games last year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those contests.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit only one homer.
  • Moreno drove in a run in three games last season out 25 (12.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 12
.400 AVG .256
.419 OBP .310
.400 SLG .359
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
4 RBI 3
2/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Darvish will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 36-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
