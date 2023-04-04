The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

In 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), McCarthy got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCarthy picked up an RBI in 28 out of 99 games last season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (8.1%).

He scored in 44 of 99 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 52 .227 AVG .323 .297 OBP .374 .379 SLG .460 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 20 RBI 23 32/10 K/BB 44/13 4 SB 19 Home Away 44 GP 55 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%) 8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%) 20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%) 4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)