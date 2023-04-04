Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)
- McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- In 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), McCarthy got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCarthy picked up an RBI in 28 out of 99 games last season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (8.1%).
- He scored in 44 of 99 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|52
|.227
|AVG
|.323
|.297
|OBP
|.374
|.379
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/10
|K/BB
|44/13
|4
|SB
|19
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|55
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (67.3%)
|8 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (27.3%)
|20 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (43.6%)
|4 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Darvish will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 36-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six innings.
- He ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
