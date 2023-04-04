The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas had an OBP of .351 while batting .269.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Rojas got a base hit in 81 out of 124 games last season (65.3%), with more than one hit in 30 of them (24.2%).

He hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2022 (seven of 124), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 of 124 games last year (27.4%), Rojas drove in a run, and 14 of those games (11.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.

He scored in 53 of 124 games last year (42.7%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 61 .268 AVG .270 .352 OBP .350 .357 SLG .422 15 XBH 20 2 HR 7 23 RBI 33 45/29 K/BB 53/28 11 SB 12 Home Away 61 GP 63 37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%) 17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%) 15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)