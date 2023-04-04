The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas had an OBP of .351 while batting .269.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
  • Rojas got a base hit in 81 out of 124 games last season (65.3%), with more than one hit in 30 of them (24.2%).
  • He hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2022 (seven of 124), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34 of 124 games last year (27.4%), Rojas drove in a run, and 14 of those games (11.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.
  • He scored in 53 of 124 games last year (42.7%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 61
.268 AVG .270
.352 OBP .350
.357 SLG .422
15 XBH 20
2 HR 7
23 RBI 33
45/29 K/BB 53/28
11 SB 12
61 GP 63
37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%)
17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%)
15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Darvish starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 36-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1).
