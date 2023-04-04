Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas had an OBP of .351 while batting .269.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- Rojas got a base hit in 81 out of 124 games last season (65.3%), with more than one hit in 30 of them (24.2%).
- He hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2022 (seven of 124), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 of 124 games last year (27.4%), Rojas drove in a run, and 14 of those games (11.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.
- He scored in 53 of 124 games last year (42.7%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.350
|.357
|SLG
|.422
|15
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|45/29
|K/BB
|53/28
|11
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|37 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (69.8%)
|17 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.9%)
|15 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Darvish starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 36-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1).
