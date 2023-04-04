Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)
- Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
- In 62.8% of his games last year (86 of 137), Marte got a base hit, and in 29 of those games (21.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in 8.8% of his games last year (12 of 137), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte picked up an RBI in 39 of 137 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 55 of 137 games last season, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.216
|.352
|OBP
|.292
|.429
|SLG
|.381
|33
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|24
|44/37
|K/BB
|57/21
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|51 (68.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (55.6%)
|15 (20.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.2%)
|28 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (42.9%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.1%)
|20 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Darvish will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 23, the 36-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
