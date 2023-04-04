Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Durant posted 35 points, five assists and two blocks in a 128-118 win against the Thunder.

In this article we will break down Durant's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 29.3 28.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 6.1 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.3 PRA 36.5 41.1 38.4 PR 32.5 36 34.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Spurs

The Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the worst defensive team in the NBA, allowing 122.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have allowed 26.5 per game, 28th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 29 25 3 11 0 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Durant or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.