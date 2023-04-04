The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 70.2% of his 121 games last season, Gurriel got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 121 opportunities, 4.1%), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 games last year out of 121 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • In 44 of 121 games last season (36.4%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 61
.303 AVG .281
.349 OBP .341
.431 SLG .370
21 XBH 17
3 HR 2
20 RBI 32
41/14 K/BB 42/18
0 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 61
45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Darvish makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 36-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last year he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
