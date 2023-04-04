Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
- In 70.2% of his 121 games last season, Gurriel got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 121 opportunities, 4.1%), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 games last year out of 121 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- In 44 of 121 games last season (36.4%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.303
|AVG
|.281
|.349
|OBP
|.341
|.431
|SLG
|.370
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|32
|41/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|45 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (65.6%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|25 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (31.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Darvish makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 36-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last year he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
