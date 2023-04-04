The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.

In 70.2% of his 121 games last season, Gurriel got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 121 opportunities, 4.1%), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 games last year out of 121 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

In 44 of 121 games last season (36.4%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 61 .303 AVG .281 .349 OBP .341 .431 SLG .370 21 XBH 17 3 HR 2 20 RBI 32 41/14 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 61 45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)