Suns vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (43-35) are heavily favored (-19) to continue a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on BSAZ and BSSW.
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSW
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 124 - Spurs 107
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 19)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Spurs (32-46-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, nine% less often than the Suns (39-36-3) this year.
- San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the over/under 56.4% of the time this season (44 out of 78). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (37 out of 78).
- The Suns have a .708 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-14) this season while the Spurs have a .240 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-57).
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game this season (17th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, ceding just 111.5 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
- The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Phoenix has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are three-pointers.
