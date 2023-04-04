The Phoenix Suns (43-35) are heavily favored (-19) to continue a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on BSAZ and BSSW.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSW

BSAZ and BSSW Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 124 - Spurs 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 19)

Spurs (+ 19) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Spurs (32-46-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, nine% less often than the Suns (39-36-3) this year.

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the over/under 56.4% of the time this season (44 out of 78). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (37 out of 78).

The Suns have a .708 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-14) this season while the Spurs have a .240 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-57).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game this season (17th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, ceding just 111.5 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Phoenix has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are three-pointers.

