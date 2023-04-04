Suns vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (43-35) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center as big, 18.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.
Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: BSAZ and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-18.5
|236.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In 21 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 combined points.
- Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 11.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Suns have a 41-36-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won 34 out of the 47 games, or 72.3%, in which it has been favored.
- Phoenix has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 96.2% chance to win.
Suns vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|21
|26.9%
|113.6
|226.1
|111.5
|234.3
|226.1
|Spurs
|37
|47.4%
|112.5
|226.1
|122.8
|234.3
|233.1
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over six times.
- When playing at home, Phoenix owns a better record against the spread (20-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-18-0).
- The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.
- Phoenix has an 18-4 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 122.8 points.
Suns vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|41-36
|0-0
|39-39
|Spurs
|32-46
|1-1
|45-33
Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Suns
|Spurs
|113.6
|112.5
|17
|24
|18-4
|24-17
|18-4
|15-26
|111.5
|122.8
|4
|30
|29-12
|12-6
|32-9
|12-6
