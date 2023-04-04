The Phoenix Suns (43-35) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center as big, 18.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: BSAZ and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -18.5 236.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • In 21 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 combined points.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 11.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Suns have a 41-36-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has won 34 out of the 47 games, or 72.3%, in which it has been favored.
  • Phoenix has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 96.2% chance to win.

Suns vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 21 26.9% 113.6 226.1 111.5 234.3 226.1
Spurs 37 47.4% 112.5 226.1 122.8 234.3 233.1

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over six times.
  • When playing at home, Phoenix owns a better record against the spread (20-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-18-0).
  • The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.
  • Phoenix has an 18-4 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 122.8 points.

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Suns and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 41-36 0-0 39-39
Spurs 32-46 1-1 45-33

Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Spurs
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 112.5
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
18-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-17
18-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 15-26
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
29-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6
32-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6

