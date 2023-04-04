Ahead of a game against the San Antonio Spurs (20-58), the Phoenix Suns (43-35) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4 at Footprint Center.

Their last time out, the Suns won on Sunday 128-118 over the Thunder. Kevin Durant scored a team-best 35 points for the Suns in the win.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 29.3 6.7 5.1

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Questionable (Rest), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Devin Vassell: Out (Rest), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and BSSW

Suns Season Insights

The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are 9.2 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.8).

Phoenix is 18-4 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

The Suns' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 115.5 points per contest compared to the 113.6 they've averaged this season.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Suns rank 16th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -19 234.5

