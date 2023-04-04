The Phoenix Suns (43-35) will host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) after winning four home games in a row.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

Phoenix is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 50.7% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 15th.

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.

Phoenix is 18-4 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Suns are posting 0.5 more points per game (113.9) than they are in road games (113.4).

Phoenix surrenders 109.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 113.7 on the road.

At home, the Suns are sinking 0.4 more threes per game (12.4) than in away games (12). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (36.8%).

Suns Injuries