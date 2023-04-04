How to Watch the Suns vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (43-35) will host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) after winning four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- Phoenix is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 50.7% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 15th.
- The Suns score 113.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.
- Phoenix is 18-4 when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Suns are posting 0.5 more points per game (113.9) than they are in road games (113.4).
- Phoenix surrenders 109.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 113.7 on the road.
- At home, the Suns are sinking 0.4 more threes per game (12.4) than in away games (12). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (36.8%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Ankle
