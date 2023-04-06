On Thursday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)

  • Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 54.9% of his games last year (62 of 113), Thomas got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 6.2% of his games in 2022 (seven of 113), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas drove in a run in 27 out of 113 games last season (23.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (8.8%).
  • He scored a run in 33.6% of his games last year (38 of 113), with two or more runs on seven occasions (6.2%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 53
.220 AVG .242
.261 OBP .288
.277 SLG .411
9 XBH 17
1 HR 7
17 RBI 22
36/8 K/BB 38/14
2 SB 2
59 GP 54
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (59.3%)
9 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (20.4%)
22 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (29.6%)
1 (1.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.1%)
13 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1).
