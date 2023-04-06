The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.17).
  • The Dodgers give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
  • May (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1) among qualifying pitchers.
