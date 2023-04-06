Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with six hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .435.

Carroll has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings