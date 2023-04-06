How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) will host the Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) -- who've lost seven straight on the road -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Kraken and Coyotes square off on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Coyotes vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/3/2023
|Kraken
|Coyotes
|8-1 SEA
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have given up 278 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
- The Coyotes have 213 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|78
|36
|46
|82
|57
|56
|34.4%
|Nick Schmaltz
|59
|21
|33
|54
|53
|59
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|60
|10
|35
|45
|42
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|73
|23
|20
|43
|30
|30
|40.2%
|Barrett Hayton
|78
|17
|24
|41
|37
|31
|50.5%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 239 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Kraken score the third-most goals in the NHL (272 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|77
|13
|50
|63
|50
|47
|-
|Jared McCann
|74
|37
|26
|63
|27
|54
|32.9%
|Jordan Eberle
|77
|18
|40
|58
|30
|49
|44%
|Matthew Beniers
|75
|22
|32
|54
|43
|52
|42.6%
|Yanni Gourde
|76
|12
|34
|46
|26
|61
|49.5%
