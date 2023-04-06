The Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) will host the Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) -- who've lost seven straight on the road -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Coyotes vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/3/2023 Kraken Coyotes 8-1 SEA

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes have given up 278 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
  • The Coyotes have 213 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 78 36 46 82 57 56 34.4%
Nick Schmaltz 59 21 33 54 53 59 40%
Matias Maccelli 60 10 35 45 42 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 73 23 20 43 30 30 40.2%
Barrett Hayton 78 17 24 41 37 31 50.5%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have allowed 239 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Kraken score the third-most goals in the NHL (272 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 77 13 50 63 50 47 -
Jared McCann 74 37 26 63 27 54 32.9%
Jordan Eberle 77 18 40 58 30 49 44%
Matthew Beniers 75 22 32 54 43 52 42.6%
Yanni Gourde 76 12 34 46 26 61 49.5%

