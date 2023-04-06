Coyotes vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) take a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-350)
|Coyotes (+290)
|-
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have won 23 of the 69 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Arizona is 2-10 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +290 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 25.6% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|272 (3rd)
|Goals
|213 (27th)
|239 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|278 (25th)
|45 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (23rd)
|53 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|76 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Arizona has gone over the total in five of its last 10 outings.
- During their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7.4 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes have scored 213 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have given up 3.6 goals per game, 278 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -65.
