The Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) take a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-350) Coyotes (+290) -

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have won 23 of the 69 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona is 2-10 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +290 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 25.6% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 272 (3rd) Goals 213 (27th) 239 (14th) Goals Allowed 278 (25th) 45 (21st) Power Play Goals 44 (23rd) 53 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 76 (32nd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona has gone over the total in five of its last 10 outings.

During their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7.4 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes have scored 213 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have given up 3.6 goals per game, 278 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -65.

