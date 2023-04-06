Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) and Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on April 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Dustin May to the mound, while Merrill Kelly will get the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 3.2 runs per game (19 total), Arizona is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.29 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule