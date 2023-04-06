Dustin May will aim to shut down Ketel Marte and company when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 24th in Major League Baseball with four home runs.

Arizona ranks 26th in the majors with a .339 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in MLB with a .224 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 19 runs (3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .269.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.0 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has a 9.0 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.29 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.510 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers without allowing a run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 3/31/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/1/2023 Dodgers L 10-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/2/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/3/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Ryne Nelson - 4/4/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers - Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers - Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes

