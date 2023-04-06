When the (4-2) square off against the (3-3) at Chase Field on Thursday, April 6 at 10:10 PM ET, Dustin May will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Christian Walker 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Ketel Marte 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

