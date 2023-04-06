Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)
- Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Moreno reached base via a hit in 15 of 25 games last season (60.0%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (five of them).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit only one home run.
- Moreno drove in a run in three of 25 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.400
|AVG
|.256
|.419
|OBP
|.310
|.400
|SLG
|.359
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|2/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1) among pitchers who qualify.
