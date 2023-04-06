The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBI last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-1 with a double and a walk) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)

Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.

In 43.9% of his 148 games last season, Perdomo picked up a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 3.4%), going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 16.9% of his 148 games a year ago, Perdomo drove in a run (25 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (6.8%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He came around to score in 33.1% of his games last year (49 of 148), with more than one run on eight occasions (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 72 .224 AVG .167 .305 OBP .266 .281 SLG .244 8 XBH 9 1 HR 4 23 RBI 17 52/22 K/BB 51/28 7 SB 2 Home Away 73 GP 75 33 (45.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (42.7%) 13 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (6.7%) 24 (32.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.3%) 1 (1.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.3%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (13.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)