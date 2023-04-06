The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBI last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-1 with a double and a walk) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)

  • Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.
  • In 43.9% of his 148 games last season, Perdomo picked up a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 3.4%), going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.9% of his 148 games a year ago, Perdomo drove in a run (25 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (6.8%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He came around to score in 33.1% of his games last year (49 of 148), with more than one run on eight occasions (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 72
.224 AVG .167
.305 OBP .266
.281 SLG .244
8 XBH 9
1 HR 4
23 RBI 17
52/22 K/BB 51/28
7 SB 2
Home Away
73 GP 75
33 (45.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (42.7%)
13 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (6.7%)
24 (32.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.3%)
1 (1.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.3%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (13.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .571 WHIP ranks sixth, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 53rd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.