After going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.
  • He ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB last season.
  • Rojas got a hit in 65.3% of his 124 games last year, with at least two hits in 24.2% of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last season (124 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas drove in a run in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He scored a run in 53 of 124 games last year (42.7%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 61
.268 AVG .270
.352 OBP .350
.357 SLG .422
15 XBH 20
2 HR 7
23 RBI 33
45/29 K/BB 53/28
11 SB 12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to May (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), sixth in WHIP (.571), and 53rd in K/9 (5.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
