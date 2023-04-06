Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .167 with two doubles.
- Marte has gotten a hit in four of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Marte has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 2.17 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers will look to May (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .571 WHIP ranks sixth, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
