The Phoenix Suns (44-35) will host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after victories in five home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ

TNT and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 111.3 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +185 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Nuggets put up 115.9 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +267 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

These teams rack up a combined 229.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 223.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Phoenix has put together a 41-37-1 record against the spread this season.

Denver is 42-35-2 ATS this year.

Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +210 - Nuggets +800 +330 -

