Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 6
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) will host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after victories in five home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-10.5)
|224
|-520
|+410
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-10.5)
|224.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-10.5)
|223.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-6.5)
|-
|-270
|+225
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Suns average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 111.3 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +185 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.
- The Nuggets put up 115.9 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +267 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.
- These teams rack up a combined 229.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 223.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Phoenix has put together a 41-37-1 record against the spread this season.
- Denver is 42-35-2 ATS this year.
Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+450
|+210
|-
|Nuggets
|+800
|+330
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.