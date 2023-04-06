The Phoenix Suns (44-35) host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after winning five home games in a row. The Suns are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -10.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • In 42 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points.
  • The average point total in Phoenix's games this year is 225, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 42-36-0 record against the spread.
  • Phoenix has been the favorite in 48 games this season and won 35 (72.9%) of those contests.
  • This season, Phoenix has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -500 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Nuggets Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 42 53.2% 113.7 229.6 111.3 223.8 226.2
Nuggets 50 63.3% 115.9 229.6 112.5 223.8 230

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 5-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Six of Suns' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Phoenix has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 40 road games.
  • The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are just 1.2 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
  • Phoenix is 31-10 against the spread and 33-9 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 42-36 7-4 39-40
Nuggets 43-36 3-0 36-43

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Nuggets
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
31-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-16
33-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-6
111.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 35-12
38-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.