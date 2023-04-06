The Phoenix Suns (44-35) host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after winning five home games in a row. The Suns are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -10.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 42 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points.

The average point total in Phoenix's games this year is 225, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 42-36-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 48 games this season and won 35 (72.9%) of those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -500 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Nuggets Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 42 53.2% 113.7 229.6 111.3 223.8 226.2 Nuggets 50 63.3% 115.9 229.6 112.5 223.8 230

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 5-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

Six of Suns' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 40 road games.

The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are just 1.2 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix is 31-10 against the spread and 33-9 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 42-36 7-4 39-40 Nuggets 43-36 3-0 36-43

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Nuggets 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 31-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-16 33-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-6 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-12 38-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-8

