As they prepare for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets (52-27), the Phoenix Suns (44-35) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6 at Footprint Center.

The Suns enter this matchup on the heels of a 115-94 victory over the Spurs on Tuesday. Devin Booker's team-leading 27 points paced the Suns in the win.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 29.1 6.6 5

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Calf), Michael Porter Jr.: Questionable (Rest), Jamal Murray: Questionable (Knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable (Illness), Zeke Nnaji: Questionable (Knee)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns record 113.7 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When Phoenix totals more than 112.5 points, it is 33-9.

On offense, the Suns have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 116.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 113.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and give up 109.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10.5 224

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.