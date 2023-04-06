The Phoenix Suns (44-35) aim to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 22-9 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Suns average only 1.2 more points per game (113.7) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix has a 33-9 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are averaging 114 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 113.4 points per contest.

Phoenix is ceding 108.8 points per game this season at home, which is 4.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.7).

When playing at home, the Suns are sinking 0.3 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than away from home (12). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (36.8%).

Suns Injuries