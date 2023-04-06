How to Watch the Suns vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) aim to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 22-9 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The Suns average only 1.2 more points per game (113.7) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- Phoenix has a 33-9 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are averaging 114 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 113.4 points per contest.
- Phoenix is ceding 108.8 points per game this season at home, which is 4.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.7).
- When playing at home, the Suns are sinking 0.3 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than away from home (12). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (36.8%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Ankle
