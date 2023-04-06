Deandre Ayton, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - April 6
Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (44-35) and the Denver Nuggets (52-27) meet at Footprint Center on Thursday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Suns' Last Game
On Tuesday, in their last game, the Suns topped the Spurs 115-94. With 27 points, Devin Booker was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|27
|7
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Chris Paul
|22
|2
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Deandre Ayton
|19
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
Suns Players to Watch
- Ayton posts 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.7 assists, shooting 58.7% from the field.
- Booker averages 28.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kevin Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 5.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Chris Paul leads the Suns at 9.0 assists per game, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 13.7 points. He is fourth in the league in assists.
- Torrey Craig is averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|28.8
|4.9
|4.7
|1.2
|0.2
|1.6
|Chris Paul
|14.7
|4.0
|8.4
|1.4
|0.3
|1.6
|Bismack Biyombo
|7.5
|5.8
|1.0
|0.3
|2.4
|0.0
|Josh Okogie
|7.7
|3.8
|2.4
|0.7
|0.8
|1.1
|Torrey Craig
|7.2
|4.6
|1.3
|0.4
|1.3
|1.3
