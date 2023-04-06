Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (44-35) and the Denver Nuggets (52-27) meet at Footprint Center on Thursday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Ayton, Nikola Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Suns' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Suns topped the Spurs 115-94. With 27 points, Devin Booker was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 27 7 3 3 0 2 Chris Paul 22 2 3 1 0 4 Deandre Ayton 19 11 1 1 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton posts 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.7 assists, shooting 58.7% from the field.

Booker averages 28.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 5.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Chris Paul leads the Suns at 9.0 assists per game, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 13.7 points. He is fourth in the league in assists.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28.8 4.9 4.7 1.2 0.2 1.6 Chris Paul 14.7 4.0 8.4 1.4 0.3 1.6 Bismack Biyombo 7.5 5.8 1.0 0.3 2.4 0.0 Josh Okogie 7.7 3.8 2.4 0.7 0.8 1.1 Torrey Craig 7.2 4.6 1.3 0.4 1.3 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.