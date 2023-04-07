After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has an OPS of .656, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Walker has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings