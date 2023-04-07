Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with six hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .370.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
