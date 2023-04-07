Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Chase Field. Clayton Kershaw will be on the mound for Los Angeles, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel:

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' four home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Arizona ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .339 this season.

The Diamondbacks' .224 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 19 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .269 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of seven strikeouts per game.

Arizona has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 5.29 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.510 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Madison Bumgarner will get the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing four innings and giving up five earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Dodgers L 10-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/2/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/3/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Ryne Nelson - 4/4/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers - Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers - Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers - Home Madison Bumgarner Brandon Woodruff

