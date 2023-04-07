When the (3-4) take on the (5-2) at Chase Field on Friday, April 7 at 9:40 PM ET, Madison Bumgarner will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 2).

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +190 odds to play spoiler. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bumgarner - ARI (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Dodgers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+190), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Diamondbacks are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Christian Walker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

The Dodgers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.