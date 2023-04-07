The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

In 53.9% of his 89 games last season, Longoria picked up a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 12 games a year ago (out of 89 opportunities, 13.5%), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria drove in a run in 22 games last year out 89 (24.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 26 of 89 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 48 .243 AVG .245 .326 OBP .315 .504 SLG .411 14 XBH 13 8 HR 6 21 RBI 21 33/14 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 40 GP 49 20 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (57.1%) 8 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.3%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (28.6%) 6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.2%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (24.5%)

