Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)
- Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In 60.0% of his games last year (15 of 25), Moreno had a base hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run once out of 25 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 12.0% of his 25 games a year ago, Moreno picked up an RBI (three times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (12.0%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.400
|AVG
|.256
|.419
|OBP
|.310
|.400
|SLG
|.359
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|2/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kershaw (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
