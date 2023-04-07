The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

  • Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games last year (15 of 25), Moreno had a base hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a home run once out of 25 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12.0% of his 25 games a year ago, Moreno picked up an RBI (three times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (12.0%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 12
.400 AVG .256
.419 OBP .310
.400 SLG .359
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
4 RBI 3
2/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kershaw (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
