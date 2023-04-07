The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In 60.0% of his games last year (15 of 25), Moreno had a base hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run once out of 25 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 12.0% of his 25 games a year ago, Moreno picked up an RBI (three times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (12.0%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 12 .400 AVG .256 .419 OBP .310 .400 SLG .359 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 4 RBI 3 2/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

