Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 2-for-4 with a triple) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy leads Arizona in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by five hits.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in three of six games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.17 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
