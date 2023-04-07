On Friday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 2-for-4 with a triple) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy leads Arizona in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by five hits.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in three of six games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.

McCarthy has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings