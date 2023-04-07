On Friday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has three doubles while hitting .179.

Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .190 in his last outings.

In five of seven games this year, Marte got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Marte has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

