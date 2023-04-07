On Friday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has three doubles while hitting .179.
  • Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .190 in his last outings.
  • In five of seven games this year, Marte got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Marte has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow two home runs (0.3 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Kershaw (1-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
