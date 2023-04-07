Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has three doubles while hitting .179.
- Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .190 in his last outings.
- In five of seven games this year, Marte got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Marte has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow two home runs (0.3 per game), the least in baseball.
- Kershaw (1-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
