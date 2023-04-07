Kyle Lewis Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Lewis -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)
- Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.
- Lewis had a hit in seven games last year (out of 18 games played, 38.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He hit a home run in three games a year ago (out of 18 opportunities, 16.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis drove in a run in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in five of 18 games a year ago (27.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.087
|.289
|OBP
|.125
|.364
|SLG
|.217
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|11/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
