Kyle Lewis -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)

Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.

Lewis had a hit in seven games last year (out of 18 games played, 38.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He hit a home run in three games a year ago (out of 18 opportunities, 16.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis drove in a run in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in five of 18 games a year ago (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 7 .182 AVG .087 .289 OBP .125 .364 SLG .217 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 4 RBI 1 11/4 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

