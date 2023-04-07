The Phoenix Suns (45-35) are big, 13-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 13)

Suns (+ 13) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Suns (40-37-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Lakers (39-38-3) this year.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents aren't as successful (47.5% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (51.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Suns are 9-21, while the Lakers are 18-11 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, Phoenix is the 17th-ranked squad in the league (113.7 points per game). On defense, it is fifth-best (111.4 points conceded per game).

The Suns are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.

