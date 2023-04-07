After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .179 with .
  • In four of seven games this year, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Kershaw (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
