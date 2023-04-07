On Friday, Nick Ahmed (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Ahmed had a hit nine times last year in 17 games (52.9%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

He went yard in three of 17 games in 2022 (17.6%), including 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last year (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In six of 17 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 5 .212 AVG .263 .257 OBP .263 .333 SLG .632 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 5 RBI 2 8/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 5 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)