At Crypto.com Arena on Friday, April 7, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (45-35) hope to extend a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) at 10:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Suns Moneyline DraftKings Lakers (-13) 225 -850 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM Lakers (-13.5) 224.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.7 (20th in the league) for a +22 scoring differential overall.

The Suns outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 113.7 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.4 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +189 scoring differential.

These two teams score 230.7 points per game between them, 5.7 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 228.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 39-38-3 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 41-38-1 record against the spread this year.

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +200 - Lakers +1600 +750 -1408

