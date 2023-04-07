The Phoenix Suns (45-35) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -11.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 39 of 80 games this season.

The average total for Phoenix's games this season is 225.1 points, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Phoenix has gone 42-37-0 ATS this year.

The Suns have won in eight, or 30.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +425 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 19% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Suns Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 51 63.7% 117 230.7 116.7 228.1 232.1 Suns 39 48.8% 113.7 230.7 111.4 228.1 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Suns have gone over the total six times.

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .525. It is 21-19-0 ATS on its home court and 21-18-0 on the road.

The Suns score an average of 113.7 points per game, only three fewer points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up.

Phoenix is 24-8 against the spread and 25-8 overall when it scores more than 116.7 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 40-40 1-1 42-38 Suns 42-37 1-2 40-40

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Suns 117 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 35-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-8 37-18 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-8 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 25-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-22 25-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-17

