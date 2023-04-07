The Phoenix Suns (45-35) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -11.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 39 of 80 games this season.
  • The average total for Phoenix's games this season is 225.1 points, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Phoenix has gone 42-37-0 ATS this year.
  • The Suns have won in eight, or 30.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +425 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 19% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Suns Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 51 63.7% 117 230.7 116.7 228.1 232.1
Suns 39 48.8% 113.7 230.7 111.4 228.1 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Suns have gone over the total six times.
  • Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .525. It is 21-19-0 ATS on its home court and 21-18-0 on the road.
  • The Suns score an average of 113.7 points per game, only three fewer points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up.
  • Phoenix is 24-8 against the spread and 25-8 overall when it scores more than 116.7 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 40-40 1-1 42-38
Suns 42-37 1-2 40-40

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Suns
117
Points Scored (PG)
 113.7
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
35-20
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-8
37-18
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-8
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
25-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-22
25-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-17

