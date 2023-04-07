Suns vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (45-35) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.
Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-11.5
|226.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 39 of 80 games this season.
- The average total for Phoenix's games this season is 225.1 points, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix has gone 42-37-0 ATS this year.
- The Suns have won in eight, or 30.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +425 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 19% chance of walking away with the win.
Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|51
|63.7%
|117
|230.7
|116.7
|228.1
|232.1
|Suns
|39
|48.8%
|113.7
|230.7
|111.4
|228.1
|226.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Suns have gone over the total six times.
- Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .525. It is 21-19-0 ATS on its home court and 21-18-0 on the road.
- The Suns score an average of 113.7 points per game, only three fewer points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up.
- Phoenix is 24-8 against the spread and 25-8 overall when it scores more than 116.7 points.
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|40-40
|1-1
|42-38
|Suns
|42-37
|1-2
|40-40
Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Suns
|117
|113.7
|8
|17
|35-20
|24-8
|37-18
|25-8
|116.7
|111.4
|20
|5
|25-9
|34-22
|25-9
|39-17
