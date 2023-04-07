The Phoenix Suns (45-35) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Suns Stats Insights

  • The Suns' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
  • Phoenix has compiled a 28-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.
  • The Suns put up an average of 113.7 points per game, only three fewer points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 116.7 points, Phoenix is 25-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

  • The Suns score 114.1 points per game at home, 0.7 more than on the road (113.4). Defensively they allow 109 per game, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (113.7).
  • This season the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (27.8).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kevin Durant Questionable Ankle

