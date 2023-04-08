Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .000 with three walks.
- In seven games this year, Thomas has no hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Thomas has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 2.14 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up two home runs (0.3 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
