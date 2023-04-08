Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona with an OBP of .258 this season while batting .207 with two walks and one run scored.
- In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Walker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.14).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up two home runs (0.3 per game), the least in baseball.
- Syndergaard (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
