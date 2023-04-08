The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona with an OBP of .258 this season while batting .207 with two walks and one run scored.

In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Walker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings