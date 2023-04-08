Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has eight hits and an OBP of .258 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in four of eight games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 2.14 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allow the fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
