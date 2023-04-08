Corbin Carroll -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has eight hits and an OBP of .258 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Carroll has picked up a hit in four of eight games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

