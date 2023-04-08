Coyotes vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-39-13) carry a nine-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10), who have fallen in nine in a row, on Saturday, April 8 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW.
Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-145)
|Ducks (+125)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won 50.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (3-3).
- Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.
- The Coyotes have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|215 (27th)
|Goals
|193 (31st)
|282 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|317 (32nd)
|44 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (30th)
|76 (32nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Coyotes with DraftKings.
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Arizona hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.
- In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Coyotes are ranked 27th in the league with 215 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.
- The Coyotes are ranked 26th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 282 total goals (3.6 per game).
- They're ranked 27th in the league with a -67 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.