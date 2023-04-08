(3-4) will take on the (5-2) at Chase Field on Saturday, April 8 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 Ks, Zach Davies will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 5-3 (62.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

